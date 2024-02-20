Saskatoon stabbing results in 4th homicide of 2024

See more sharing options

What started out as a weapons investigation has turned into Saskatoon’s fourth homicide investigation of 2024.

The Saskatoon police were a heavy presence in the 200 block of 20th Street West on Monday after a man was stabbed. Officers said a suspect fled before police arrived.

The 35-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.