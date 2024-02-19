Kingstonians come together to share Family Day for 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Not even a bit of blustery conditions could stop some Kingston, Ont., families from making their way downtown to take in the day together.

At Market Square, hundreds of people showed up for a skate and to enjoy the sunshine. The Henderson family came all the way from Belleville.

“We stayed overnight, just to do some skating and hang out in Kingston,” said Amy Henderson, sitting beside her 13-year-old son, Caleb.

The mother-son duo were enjoying the Horizon interactive art exhibit while the rest of the family explored downtown. For the younger Henderson, family time doesn’t need to be too extravagant.

“It’s pretty fun just spending time with everybody and having some good food with them, too,” said Caleb.

The Family Day action wasn’t restricted to the square.

Down the road, at the newly-minted Slush Puppie Place, the city put on a Family Day event ahead of the Frontenacs’ afternoon matchup against the Barrie Colts.

There were all sorts of activities to take in ahead of the game like face-painting, food, and even a pop-up concert by the Kingston Secondary School Jazz Band.

For one local family, this day was extra special.

The Frontenacs honoured Matthew Moorhead, who is battling cancer and raising money for Kingston General Hospital’s pediatric oncology unit.

“Matthew is the guest of honour today, he got to sign a one day contract with the team and he’s being sponsored by Mason’s Miracles through Mason Vaccari, the goalie, and we’re just here to celebrate the day and try to have some fun and raise a little money for Kingston pediatrics,” said Matthew’s father, Mark.

Matthew was excited to be part of the team and explained why he loves hockey.

“It’s not all about winning, it’s about having fun,” he said.

Family Day is very special for the Mooreheads

“Family Day means a lot to us, obviously, with all of the trials and tribulations we’ve gone through, but it means a great deal. We have a huge family and we love to celebrate it and we always get together and have the greatest time,” said Mark.