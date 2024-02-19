Residential fire in Gods Lake Narrows claims life of woman

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a structure fire in Gods Lake Narrows has claimed the life of a woman in the community.

At 3 a.m. on Sunday, police received a report of a residential fire in the East Wasahak area in Gods Lake Narrows.

Officers attended immediately and found that a woman had been pulled from the residence by community members and taken to the nursing station. No other people were believed to be in the home.

Police say life-saving measures were given to the 34-year-old fire victim but she died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.