Crime

Lawyer for man who killed Quebec police officer says no indication of threat in final chat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2024 2:33 pm
1 min read
Funeral procession honours fallen Quebec police officer Sgt. Maureen Breau
RELATED - Thousands of police officers from across North America descended on Trois-Rivieres, Que., on Thursday to pay tribute to Sureté du Québec Sargeant Maureen Breau. The 42 year-old was killed in the line of duty last month. The mother of two was remembered as loyal friend, wife and a police officer full of potential. Global's Dan Spector reports. – Apr 13, 2023
The lawyer for a Quebec man who killed a provincial police officer says his client showed no indication he was about to become violent.

A coroner’s inquest heard Monday that lawyer Yanick Péloquin was likely the last person to speak with Isaac Brouillard Lessard before the man stabbed Sgt. Maureen Breau to death on March 27 in Louiseville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Brouillard Lessard was shot dead by police in his apartment building moments after he attacked Breau and seriously injured another officer.

Péloquin says he had a 45-minute text exchange with Brouillard Lessard that ended about two hours before police arrived to his client’s house to arrest him for uttering threats and violating probation.

The lawyer says nothing in that conversation led him to believe Brouillard Lessard was about to commit a crime, adding that he would have called police had he suspected his client was on the verge of being aggressive.

Péloquin says that in a separate phone conversation not long before the killing, his client expressed concerns about police officers coming to his home and forcing him into a hospital for care.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

