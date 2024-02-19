Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Rideau Canal opening for Family Day skating amid bitter cold in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after almost 2-year closure: ‘What a beautiful day’'
Rideau Canal Skateway reopens after almost 2-year closure: ‘What a beautiful day’
After almost two years, and a few extra hours of waiting, Ottawa’s iconic Rideau Canal officially reopened to skaters on Sunday. The skateway’s return comes after last year’s unseasonal warmth kept it closed for the entire winter for the first time in its history. “What a beautiful day today, it’s a blue sky and the ice is quite good," local skater Martine Gagnon said. “Last year, we missed it a lot and we were unable to come. But this year, it’s wonderful.” – Jan 21, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Families will be able to lace up for another rare session on the Rideau Canal skateway today.

Frigid temperatures overnight allowed staff to sweep, grade and flood the ice along a two-kilometre stretch between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street.

The National Capital Commission promises that this morning’s brisk weather is helping to “firm everything up” so the canal can open at noon.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa’s Rideau Canal closed days after opening for season'
Ottawa’s Rideau Canal closed days after opening for season
Trending Now

The same section opened on Sunday for a brief period — but ice conditions were so poor that the commission said skating wasn’t such a good idea.

Story continues below advertisement

An even shorter stretch opened for four days in January before warmer-than-average temperatures forced the canal’s closure.

Last year, the canal didn’t open to skaters at all for the first time in its 53-year history.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices