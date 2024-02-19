One man seriously injured in Surrey shooting

One man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood Sunday evening.
Surrey RCMP say they were called out to 152nd Street and 101st Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, one man was found with serious injuries.
Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified.
RCMP believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but add their investigation is still in its early stages.
Individuals with dash cam footage of the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday are being asked to contact Surrey RCMP.
