Crime

One man seriously injured in Surrey shooting

By Jacob New Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 4:52 am
1 min read
Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing
Surrey community groups say public safety concerns growing
A shooting Friday afternoon outside a busy strip mall left one man with serious injuries -- was the fifth such shooting in Surrey this year. As Janet Brown reports, calls are mounting for police to do more, but the officer in charge of the Surrey RCMP says crime is actually "down." – Feb 5, 2024
One man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood Sunday evening.

Surrey RCMP say they were called out to 152nd Street and 101st Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, one man was found with serious injuries.

Daring daytime Surrey shooting caught on surveillance camera
Police have not said whether a suspect has been identified.

RCMP believe the shooting was an isolated incident, but add their investigation is still in its early stages.

Individuals with dash cam footage of the area between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday are being asked to contact Surrey RCMP.

