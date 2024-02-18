Menu

Consumer

What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day 2024

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 4:31 pm
1 min read
Close-up of a sign that says 'Sorry, we're closed.' View image in full screen
Some Winnipeg city services, shopping centres and attractions will be closed or operating at reduced hours for Louis Riel Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Some Winnipeg city services, shopping centres and attractions will be closed or operating at reduced hours during Louis Riel Day.

City services:

All civic offices are closed.
Winnipeg Transit – operating on a Sunday schedule.
Libraries – closed.
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normal.
Brady Road Landfill – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 6 pm
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
Panet 4R Depot – closed
Indoor Pools and Fitness & Leisure Centres – all closed, with the exception of:
– Pan Am Pool – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Margaret Grant – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
– Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping centres:

Outlet Collection Winnipeg 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kildonan Place – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores:

Costco – closed
Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Real Canadian Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor marts:

Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

Attractions:

Manitoba Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.
The Forks: regular hours
Assiniboine Park Zoo/The Leaf: regular hours

