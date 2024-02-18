What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day 2024

Some Winnipeg city services, shopping centres and attractions will be closed or operating at reduced hours during Louis Riel Day.
City services:
All civic offices are closed.
Winnipeg Transit – operating on a Sunday schedule.
Libraries – closed.
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normal.
Brady Road Landfill – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 6 pm
Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed
Panet 4R Depot – closed
Indoor Pools and Fitness & Leisure Centres – all closed, with the exception of:
– Pan Am Pool – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
– Margaret Grant – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
– Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shopping centres:
Outlet Collection Winnipeg 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kildonan Place – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery stores:
Costco – closed
Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Real Canadian Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Liquor marts:
Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.
Attractions:
Manitoba Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.
The Forks: regular hours
Assiniboine Park Zoo/The Leaf: regular hours
