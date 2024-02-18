What’s open, what’s closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Some Winnipeg city services, shopping centres and attractions will be closed or operating at reduced hours during Louis Riel Day.

City services:

All civic offices are closed.

Winnipeg Transit – operating on a Sunday schedule.

Libraries – closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normal.

Brady Road Landfill – 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot – 8 a.m. to 6 pm

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot – closed

Panet 4R Depot – closed

Indoor Pools and Fitness & Leisure Centres – all closed, with the exception of:

– Pan Am Pool – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

– Margaret Grant – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

– Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Shopping centres:

Outlet Collection Winnipeg 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CF Polo Park – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St Vital Centre – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery stores:

Costco – closed

Safeway/Sobeys – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Liquor marts:

Winnipeg liquor marts will be open with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

Attractions:

Manitoba Museum – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.

The Forks: regular hours

Assiniboine Park Zoo/The Leaf: regular hours