Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP urge South Okanagan farmers to protect equipment amid rise of theft

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 3:52 pm
1 min read
South Okanagan RCMP are asking residents and the farming community to keep a close eye on their equipment and properties after a series of thefts of farm equipment over the past month. View image in full screen
South Okanagan RCMP are asking residents and the farming community to keep a close eye on their equipment and properties after a series of thefts of farm equipment over the past month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

South Okanagan RCMP are asking residents and the farming community to keep a close eye on their properties after a series of thefts of farm equipment over the past month.

“In particular over the past month, a group of Osoyoos farmers have fallen victim to theft of two tractors, two rugged terrain vehicles (RTV) and 1 all-terrain vehicle,” says Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.

“Not only are these thefts discouraging for the small farming community, but they also have a large impact on operations and sustainability for the businesses and their families.”

Click to play video: 'Vehicle theft a focus of 2024 Canadian International AutoShow'
Vehicle theft a focus of 2024 Canadian International AutoShow
Trending Now

Police say it is believed the vehicles are loaded on to trailers or other vehicles and driven off the properties.

Story continues below advertisement

“RCMP are asking residents to ensure their farming equipment and any other valuable machinery and or vehicles are properly secured even if locked in an outbuilding or storage shed,” said Const. Brett. “Installing a high quality and visible camera system will also deter thefts from occurring.”

Anyone with any information regarding the recent string of thefts is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices