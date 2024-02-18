RCMP urge South Okanagan farmers to protect equipment amid rise of theft

Send this page to someone via email

South Okanagan RCMP are asking residents and the farming community to keep a close eye on their properties after a series of thefts of farm equipment over the past month.

“In particular over the past month, a group of Osoyoos farmers have fallen victim to theft of two tractors, two rugged terrain vehicles (RTV) and 1 all-terrain vehicle,” says Const. Kelly Brett in a press release.

“Not only are these thefts discouraging for the small farming community, but they also have a large impact on operations and sustainability for the businesses and their families.”

Police say it is believed the vehicles are loaded on to trailers or other vehicles and driven off the properties.

“RCMP are asking residents to ensure their farming equipment and any other valuable machinery and or vehicles are properly secured even if locked in an outbuilding or storage shed,” said Const. Brett. “Installing a high quality and visible camera system will also deter thefts from occurring.”

Anyone with any information regarding the recent string of thefts is asked to contact the Osoyoos RCMP or remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers.