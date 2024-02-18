Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Highway crash in Burnaby sends several to hospital, coroner service on scene

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 2:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Coroner Service attending serious Burnaby crash on Highway 1'
BC Coroner Service attending serious Burnaby crash on Highway 1
Burnaby RCMP officers and the BC Coroner Service are attending a serious crash on Highway 1, Sunday morning.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious crash halted traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., Sunday morning.

Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the crash at 3:40 a.m., near the Sprott Street exit, heading east on Highway 1.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a high-speed collision where a van smashed into the back of a white Tesla.

Click to play video: 'Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad'
Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad
Trending Now

Several people were taken to hospital and a white tarp was seen covering the front end of the Tesla. A white tent was also seen Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroner Service is at the crash site as well.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Drivers heading eastbound on Highway 1 in the area are being told to expect delays throughout Sunday morning as an investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released later Sunday.

— More to come …

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices