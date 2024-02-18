Highway crash in Burnaby sends several to hospital, coroner service on scene

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A serious crash halted traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., Sunday morning.

Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the crash at 3:40 a.m., near the Sprott Street exit, heading east on Highway 1.

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a high-speed collision where a van smashed into the back of a white Tesla.

1:06 Coquihalla Highway crash victim identified as B.C. hockey dad

Several people were taken to hospital and a white tarp was seen covering the front end of the Tesla. A white tent was also seen Sunday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Coroner Service is at the crash site as well.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Drivers heading eastbound on Highway 1 in the area are being told to expect delays throughout Sunday morning as an investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released later Sunday.

— More to come …