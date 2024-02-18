Highway crash in Burnaby sends several to hospital, coroner service on scene

A serious crash halted traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby, B.C., Sunday morning.
Burnaby RCMP officers responded to the crash at 3:40 a.m., near the Sprott Street exit, heading east on Highway 1.
Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a high-speed collision where a van smashed into the back of a white Tesla.
Several people were taken to hospital and a white tarp was seen covering the front end of the Tesla. A white tent was also seen Sunday morning.
The BC Coroner Service is at the crash site as well.
Drivers heading eastbound on Highway 1 in the area are being told to expect delays throughout Sunday morning as an investigation is ongoing.
More information is expected to be released later Sunday.
