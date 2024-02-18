Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Famed Ottawa Rideau Canal skateway to reopen Sunday…for walking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2024 12:05 pm
1 min read
A BeaverTails stand is seen past crews flooding the ice surface of the Rideau Canal Skateway, as the National Capital Commission works to reopen it to skaters, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. A section of Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal is to open today for a second time this winter as slightly chillier temperatures return to the nation's capital. View image in full screen
A BeaverTails stand is seen past crews flooding the ice surface of the Rideau Canal Skateway, as the National Capital Commission works to reopen it to skaters, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. A section of Ottawa's iconic Rideau Canal is to open today for a second time this winter as slightly chillier temperatures return to the nation's capital. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway is reopening today, but visitors are being urged to leave their blades at home.

The National Capital Commission is reopening about one-quarter of the world’s largest outdoor skating rink today at noon, but it’s advising guests the ice is currently only safe for walking.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

While the ice is thick enough for crowds, it says an overnight snowfall means crews couldn’t flood it overnight and the surface is far too uneven for comfortable and safe skating.

Today’s partial reopening will involve a stretch of the Canal running from Pretoria Avenue to Bank Street.

Trending Now

An even smaller section of the rink opened Jan. 24, but only for four days before warm weather forced it to close again.

Balmy temperatures kept the canal closed all winter last year, marking the first time in its 53-year history that it was out of commission for a whole season.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices