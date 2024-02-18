Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

TSB investigating train derailment near Field, B.C. Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
Eastbound trains wait in Field, B.C., for the line to be cleared following a derailment, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed Saturday to the site of a train derailment near Field, B.C., close to the British Columbia-Alberta border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh View image in full screen
Eastbound trains wait in Field, B.C., for the line to be cleared following a derailment, on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed Saturday to the site of a train derailment near Field, B.C., close to the British Columbia-Alberta border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh.
Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada were deployed Saturday to the site of a train derailment near Field, B.C., close to the British Columbia-Alberta border.

TSB spokesman Liam MacDonald says there were no immediate reports of injuries, fires or leaks after the derailment involving two freight trains at Ottertail station Saturday evening.

MacDonald says initial preliminary reports indicate the derailment involves a parked and moving train.

He says there were reports of some rail cars that were on their sides.

The Field area derailment is the second train incident in B.C. so far this weekend.

Two rail crew members sent to hospital late Friday after four locomotives hit a stopped freight train.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

