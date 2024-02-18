OPP charge G1 driver headed wrong way on Mississauga highway

Send this page to someone via email

A G1 driver from Brampton, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after being caught by OPP driving the wrong way on Highway 403 Sunday morning.

OPP Highway Safety Division says the driver was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the major roadway.

The driver was dodging vehicles along the way, responding officers said. Police caught the driver after their vehicle slid into a ditch.

The G1 driver is facing charges of impaired operation, driving over 80, and dangerous operation of the vehicle.

Officers say the driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and their vehicle has been impounded for seven days.