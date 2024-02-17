Flames lose to Red Wings 5-0

Send this page to someone via email

Veteran goaltender James Reimer stopped 38 shots to lead the Detroit Red Wings past the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Kane and Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist each for the Red Wings (28-20-6), who snapped a two-game losing streak. David Perron, J.T. Compher and Dylan Larkin also scored.

Reimer, in his 14th NHL season, earned his 30th career shutout and second this season with Detroit.

Reimer was also in net when these two teams last met in Detroit on Oct. 22. He stopped 29 shots in a 6-2 Red Wings victory.

Jacob Markstrom started in goal for the Flames (25-25-5). But he was pulled at 6:41 of the second period after allowing four goals on 12 shots.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Dan Vladar then made eight saves in relief for the Flames, who’ve lost three straight games and six of their last seven at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Story continues below advertisement

The Flames carried the majority of the early play and had a great chance to open the scoring thanks to the efforts of the line of Jonathan Huberdeau, Yegor Sharangovich and Andrei Kuzmenko.

At 12:34 of the opening period, Reimer made a great glove save on Kuzmenko’s slapshot. It came shortly after he turned aside a wrist shot by Huberdeau.

Kane opened the scoring at 14:56, just three seconds into a power play after Calgary rookie Connor Zary was called for high-sticking. Playing the point, Kane blasted a pass from Moritz Seider into the top corner over Markstrom’s blocker.

The Wings made it 2-0 just 61 seconds later. Compher took a pass from Lucas Raymond and fired a quick shot that deflected off the shaft of Calgary defenceman Rasmus Andersson’s stick and past Markstrom.

Larkin tapped in a nice cross-crease pass from Kane for another Detroit power-play goal at 5:12 of the second.

Just 89 seconds later, Detroit went up 4-0 after Perron wired a pass from Andrew Copp past Markstrom, who was promptly relieved of his duties by Calgary coach Ryan Huska.

Early in the third, Reimer made a nice pad save to stop a scoring chance by Flames defenceman Mackenzie Weegar. Then, with 8:30 left in the game and Calgary on a power play, Sharangovich fired a shot that hit the post behind Reimer and deflected wide.

Story continues below advertisement

Raymond rounded out the scoring with 4:20 remaining to play.