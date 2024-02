See more sharing options

A woman is in critical condition following a collision involving a pedestrian and a truck in Calgary Saturday afternoon.

According to a Calgary Police Service spokesperson, the incident happened at Edmonton Trail and 16th Avenue Northeast at around 4:15 p.m.

All westbound lanes of 16th Avenue Northeast between Edmonton Trail and 4th Street Northeast were closed as of 5:08 p.m.

UPDATE: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on WB 16 Ave and Edmonton Tr NE, wB 16 Ave is blocked at b/w Edmonton Tr and 4 St NE. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 17, 2024