Residents displaced in Campbell River due to aggressive condo fire

Firefighters in Campbell River, B.C., were busy Saturday morning, battling an aggressive fire on the top floor of a condo building.

The fire at 155 Erickson Road ignited around 2:25 a.m. and quickly became an extremely active blaze.

Photos of the fire show an entire condo engulfed along with a large portion of the roof.

View image in full screen A photo taken by a resident of the fire in Campbell River. Brad Orr/ Submitted

Craig Burkitt, a resident in the building said it was a mad rush to try and get some of the vulnerable residents out.

“I heard some fellas downstairs and all of a sudden the fire alarm (went off),” Burkitt said, an evacuee.

“I saw some flickering (out my window). I started knocking on doors to get people out because some (neighbours) were in wheelchairs. Five of us in the stairwell for about 20 minutes (trying to get the wheelchairs out) then the firemen showed up and helped us.”

Around 20 firefighters responded to the fire, with mutual aid from the Oyster River Fire Department.

All residents were evacuated and no serious injuries were reported.

“We heard ‘Get out, get out, get out!’,” Torger Olsen said, another evacuated resident.

“It all went good because the (building) is very coordinated. We have a few fire marshals here. Everyone helped each other.”

Evacuated residents are encouraged to reach out for support and information on temporary access to the building at 250-203-1972.

The City of Campbell River is advising the public to avoid the area at this time.

The Strathcona Regional District Emergency Support Services program has been activated and a reception centre to support the evacuated residents is at the Campbell River Baptist Church.

More than 120 residents live in the building, according to the building’s fire marshal.

Global News has reached out to the Campbell River Fire Department for more information.