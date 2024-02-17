Nickelback, The Glorious Sons, The Tea Party to play at Rock the Park 2024 in London, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Rock the Park Music Festival has announced several Canadian rock icons will be performing in London, Ont., this summer.

On Saturday, the festival said in a Facebook post that The Glorious Sons, The Tea Party and Crown Lands will be supporting Nickelback on Wed. July 10.

This year’s Rock the Park runs from Wed. July 10 to Sat. July 13.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The lineup for Thur. July 11 currently includes Tyler Childers, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Strumbellas and Sam Barber.

Meanwhile, NAS, NE-YO, Lil Jon and Sean Kingston will be performing Fri. July 12.

The festival says 80 per cent of tickets are already sold.

Tickets are available on Rock the Park’s website.