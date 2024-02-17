Respiratory transmission in the community continues to fluctuate: report

Send this page to someone via email

From Jan. 28 to Feb. 10, 2024, the CRISP report shows the number of positive tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 increased marginally this week.

“Test positivity for the most recent surveillance week was 9.0 per cent, an increase from 7.8 per cent for the period ending Jan. 27, 2024,” the report reads.

In the most recent week, COVID-19 cases were highest at 40.1 per cent among individuals aged 20 to 64 years of age followed by 38.7 per cent of those 65 and older.

“Current wastewater analysis indicates an upward trend in COVID-19 levels across multiple surveyed areas of the province, except the Southeast area where viral levels have remained low over recent weeks,” the report read.

The report shows that one COVID-19 death was reported in the past two weeks.

According to the report, the number of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases has been stable over the past four weeks.

“RSV test positivity for the most recent surveillance week was 6.8 per cent, and 6.5 per cent for the period ending January 27, 2024,” the report reads.

The report shows that hospitalizations in the province decreased 12.3 per cent from 244 to 214 over the last two weeks.

There was also a drop in the weekly emergency visits for respiratory-like illnesses from 19.6 to 15.0.

The report also shows that school absenteeism increased from 9.8 per cent to 12.8 per cent in the two weeks.