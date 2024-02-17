Menu

Crime

Six youths arrested following stabbing in Square One Mall in Mississauga

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 9:44 am
Officers in Peel region say all parties involved in Friday night's incident are youths. View image in full screen
Officers in Peel region say all parties involved in Friday night's incident are youths. Mark Bray / Global News
Six youths were taken into custody, and one person was sent to a Mississauga-area hospital after a stabbing in Square One Mall Friday evening.

According to emergency responders, reports of a possible stabbing came in around 5 p.m.

Peel police say six people under the age of 18 were allegedly trying to rob a victim, which instigated an altercation. Several unknown objects were taken, and the victim suffered serious injuries, police said.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated, saying his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

There was a heavy police presence at the shopping mall while officers investigated the incident. During this time, two knives were recovered.

Peel police also said there was no further threat to public safety.

