Six youths arrested following stabbing in Square One Mall in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Six youths were taken into custody, and one person was sent to a Mississauga-area hospital after a stabbing in Square One Mall Friday evening.

According to emergency responders, reports of a possible stabbing came in around 5 p.m.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Peel police say six people under the age of 18 were allegedly trying to rob a victim, which instigated an altercation. Several unknown objects were taken, and the victim suffered serious injuries, police said.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated, saying his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

There was a heavy police presence at the shopping mall while officers investigated the incident. During this time, two knives were recovered.

Peel police also said there was no further threat to public safety.