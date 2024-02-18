What’s open and closed for Heritage Day in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Many businesses will be closed or operating on reduced hours in Nova Scotia for Heritage Day on Monday during the provincial holiday.

Here’s a list of some notable services that will be impacted.

Groceries and liquor

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore locations will be closed on Monday. Walmart locations throughout the province will be closed as well.

Gateway Meat Market will stay open between 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

Both Costco locations in Halifax will be closed on Heritage Day.

All NSLC outlets will be closing their doors on Monday.

Our stores will be closed on Monday, February 19 for Heritage Day. Please enjoy the long weekend responsibly. pic.twitter.com/zl3d8SHL4m — NSLC (@theNSLC) February 15, 2024

Private beer and liquor stores may be open with adjusted hours. Check with individual stores.

Pharmacies

Some pharmacies are open throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality on Monday, though hours may vary. Nova Scotia residents can check their local pharmacy’s operating hours on the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia’s website.

Malls

The Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Bedford Place Mall, Park Lane Mall and Sunnyside Mall will all be closed for Heritage Day.

Most Dartmouth Crossing stores will be closed on Monday; although some restaurants, movie theatres and coffee shops will be open on the holiday. Call individual businesses to confirm.

Transit and parking

All Halifax Transit buses will operate on a holiday schedule for Heritage Day.

In a Halifax Regional Municipality release, it was noted that the Alderney Ferry service will operate on a 30-minute schedule on Monday.

“The first trip will depart Alderney Ferry Terminal at 7:30 a.m., and the final trip will depart Halifax Ferry Terminal at 11:45 p.m. There will be no Woodside Ferry service on Monday,” the release said.

#hfxtransit buses & the Alderney Ferry will be operating on holiday schedules on Mon., Feb. 19, 2024 for Heritage Day. The Woodside Ferry will not be running. For detailed holiday schedules, visit: https://t.co/8Ak7FSOQpi pic.twitter.com/3hS37ROtyX — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) February 16, 2024

A complete schedule is available here.

On-street parking will be free on Monday.

Municipal services

The municipality noted that no garbage, organics, or recyclable collection services will occur on Monday. Service will resume Tuesday.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility and Materials Recovery Facility will be closed on Monday.

The 311 contact centre will be closed on Monday for full services, but residents can still contact the department for urgent requests such as transportation, illegally parked vehicles and facility-related matters.

In-person customer centres will also remain closed on Heritage Day.

Both services will resume regular operating hours on Tuesday.

Recreation

The release said many municipally-operated facilities will be closed on Heritage Day. The Emera Oval will remain open, pending Monday’s weather conditions.

All Halifax Public Libraries branches and departments will be closed on Monday.

Holiday Closure Notice: For the #Heritage Day holiday, all branches and departments of Halifax Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 19. pic.twitter.com/thXb1OZWYP — Halifax Public Libraries (@hfxpublib) February 15, 2024

