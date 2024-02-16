Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

BB gun was source of weapons call at Vernon school lockdown: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 7:55 pm
1 min read
A parked RCMP cruiser during winter. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A weapons complaint at a North Okanagan high school that was locked down earlier this week turned out to be a BB gun.

Police say the call came in Wednesday at noon, reporting a person with a possible firearm in the parking lot at Vernon Secondary School.

“Witnesses told staff the person had left (the parking lot) in a vehicle and, to ensure the safety of the school and students, administrators initiated a hold-and-secure and called police,” said Vernon RCMP.

Click to play video: 'RCMP respond to gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary'
RCMP respond to gun scare at Walnut Grove Secondary

“Frontline officers responded to the school and area and quickly identified the suspect who was arrested without incident at another location.

Story continues below advertisement

“Through their investigation, police determined the suspected firearm was a BB gun.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 18-year-old was released from custody later that afternoon for a court date later on.

“From our investigation, there hasn’t been any indication there was any direct threat to the safety of the school,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Paramedics, police officers shot with pellet gun fired from Hastings Street rooming house'
Paramedics, police officers shot with pellet gun fired from Hastings Street rooming house

“However, in response to any potential dangers, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and School District 22 will take any and all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students and schools.

“We are working closely in partnership with SD22 as we continue our investigation and want to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we worked to safely resolve the situation.”

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices