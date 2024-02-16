Menu

Crime

Man arrested after robbery at financial institution, Winnipeg police say

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 5:51 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service’s (WPS) Major Crimes Unit is investigating a robbery at a financial institution in the 1200 block of Portage Avenue on Thursday.

In the late afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 15, WPS said a man approached the institution’s counter, said he was armed, demanded money, then ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers soon found the suspect in the area, authorities said, and he was taken into custody.

Police said the stolen money was fully recovered.

Winnipeg police detail standoff: Officers shot during armed robbery response
