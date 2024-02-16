Kerri Einarson’s lead ruled ineligible hours before start of Scotties

The Team Canada Kerri Einarson rink has taken a big hit just hours before they started pursuit of a fifth straight national championship.
Curling Canada has ruled her lead Briane Harris is ineligible to compete at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but gave no further explanation.
Einarson received her berth almost a year ago as the defending champions. Harris has played lead for all four of their national championships.
Global News reached out to Einarson via text message for an explanation as to why Harris was deemed ineligible.
“Sorry not at this time,” Einarson responded.
Their usual spare, Krysten Karwacki will step in to play lead for the week-long bonspiel.
Team Canada opens the event in Calgary against Quebec later on Friday.
