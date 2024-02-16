Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kerri Einarson’s lead ruled ineligible hours before start of Scotties

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 4:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Team Einarson using Grand Slam stops to prepare for potentially historic Scotties'
Team Einarson using Grand Slam stops to prepare for potentially historic Scotties
Team Einarson using Grand Slam stops to prepare for potentially historic Scotties – Dec 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Team Canada Kerri Einarson rink has taken a big hit just hours before they started pursuit of a fifth straight national championship.

Curling Canada has ruled her lead Briane Harris is ineligible to compete at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, but gave no further explanation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Einarson received her berth almost a year ago as the defending champions. Harris has played lead for all four of their national championships.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Global News reached out to Einarson via text message for an explanation as to why Harris was deemed ineligible.

“Sorry not at this time,” Einarson responded.

Their usual spare, Krysten Karwacki will step in to play lead for the week-long bonspiel.

Team Canada opens the event in Calgary against Quebec later on Friday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices