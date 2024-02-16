Menu

Money

Gas prices: N.S. up almost 6 cents, N.B. also feels pump pain ahead of long weekend

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
The price of gas has gone up in the three Maritime provinces, ahead of the February long weekend.

In Nova Scotia, the provincial regulator posted a 5.6 cent jump in the price of regular self-serve gasoline — to a minimum of 163.6 cents per litre as of midnight Friday in the Halifax area. The maximum is set at 165.9.

The minimum price is higher in the Cape Breton area, at 165.6 cents per litre.

The price of diesel also jumped — with the price now set at 198.9 cents per litre in the Halifax area, which is a 6.7-cent increase.

In New Brunswick, the provincial regulator has pushed the price of regular self-serve gasoline to a maximum of 164.9, up by 6.5 cents from the previous week. The maximum price for diesel is now 210.0.

Over in Prince Edward Island, the minimum price at the pump is now 163.4 cents per litre, which is a 2.9 cent increase. The maximum price is 164.6 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel is 202.9 cents per litre.

