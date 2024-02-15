Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest dangerous driving suspect in Parkland County

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 7:54 pm
1 min read
A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested after fleeing during a traffic stop. View image in full screen
Police said the vehicle fled when officers attempted a traffic stop and drove away in an erratic manner into oncoming traffic. Global News
A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested after being accused of fleeing during a traffic stop.

RCMP said officers noticed a vehicle “committing multiple traffic infractions” when they attempted to stop a driver in Parkland County, Alta., Tuesday night.

Police said the vehicle fled when officers attempted a traffic stop and drove away in an erratic manner into oncoming traffic.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Evansburg RCMP, with the assistance of Whitecourt and Mayerthorpe RCMP, arrested both occupants of the vehicle after the successful deployment of a tire spike belt.

Christopher Taylor now faces several charges, including flight from police and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said Taylor will remain in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Feb. 21.

Efforts to put the brakes on Calgary auto theft
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

