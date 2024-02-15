RCMP arrest dangerous driving suspect in Parkland County

See more sharing options

A 30-year-old Edmonton man has been arrested after being accused of fleeing during a traffic stop.

RCMP said officers noticed a vehicle “committing multiple traffic infractions” when they attempted to stop a driver in Parkland County, Alta., Tuesday night.

Police said the vehicle fled when officers attempted a traffic stop and drove away in an erratic manner into oncoming traffic.

Evansburg RCMP, with the assistance of Whitecourt and Mayerthorpe RCMP, arrested both occupants of the vehicle after the successful deployment of a tire spike belt.

Christopher Taylor now faces several charges, including flight from police and failure to comply with a release order.

Police said Taylor will remain in custody until a scheduled court appearance on Feb. 21.