Alberta RCMP officer arrested, charged over allegedly aiding ‘foreign actor’

An Alberta front-line RCMP officer has been arrested and charged in what the police force calls a national security investigation involving allegations of aiding a foreign actor.

In a statement Tuesday, the force alleged the individual “accessed non-Top Secret RCMP records systems in order to assist a foreign actor.”

The RCMP said on learning of the breach, it implemented measures to monitor, mitigate and manage any further unauthorized disclosures and ensure the maintenance of public safety as its investigation unfolded.

Const. Eli Ndatuje of the Alberta RCMP has been charged with breach of trust, unauthorized use of a computer and breach of trust with respect to safeguarded information.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Calgary provincial court on March 11 and RCMP said the criminal investigation is ongoing.

“The RCMP is committed to combatting foreign actor interference at all levels and is actively leveraging all tools at its disposal,” the force said.

“Foreign interference takes on many forms and it is critical that all organizations are aware of the potential harm at any levels. The RCMP will pursue any form of interference, whether internal or external, and this is a good example of the efforts being made.”