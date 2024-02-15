Police investigate double stabbing at Toronto subway station

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station.
Toronto police said they were called to Wilson subway station in North York for reports of a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said they found a man with stab wounds and a woman they believed had also been injured. Trains bypassed the station while officers investigated.
Paramedics said they took a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A woman in her 20s suffered minor injuries.
Officers said they were looking for a male suspect in his early 20s standing around five feet 11 inches tall. He wore black clothing, they said.
A female suspect was also arrested
