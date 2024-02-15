Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate double stabbing at Toronto subway station

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 7:17 pm
1 min read
Police cruisers parked at Toronto's Wilson subway station, where a double stabbing was reported. View image in full screen
Police cruisers parked at Toronto's Wilson subway station, where a double stabbing was reported. Mark Bray / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s have been rushed to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto subway station.

Toronto police said they were called to Wilson subway station in North York for reports of a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police said they found a man with stab wounds and a woman they believed had also been injured. Trains bypassed the station while officers investigated.

Paramedics said they took a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A woman in her 20s suffered minor injuries.

Trending Now

Officers said they were looking for a male suspect in his early 20s standing around five feet 11 inches tall. He wore black clothing, they said.

A female suspect was also arrested

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices