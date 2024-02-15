Menu

Education

Ontario reaches deal with teachers in French-language public system

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2024 4:12 pm
1 min read
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a deal with teachers in the French-language public system. Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a deal with teachers in the French-language public system. Lecce speaks to journalists at the Queen's Park Legislature in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province has reached a deal with teachers in the French-language public system.

The news comes weeks after members of the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens voted 93 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The structure of AEFO’s deal is similar to those agreed to with elementary and secondary school teachers, sending outstanding matters such as salary to binding arbitration.

It ensures there will be no strikes or other job action in the French-language public schools for the next three years.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association is now the only major teachers’ union without such a deal in place, and Lecce says he encourages them to sign a deal.

AEFO president Anne Vinet-Roy says members’ collective strength has demonstrated to the government and school boards that French-language education must be recognized, funded fairly and that its specific needs be taken into consideration.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

