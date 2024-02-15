Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Tribal Council addresses letter demanding wellness centre closure

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 5:17 pm
3 min read
Fairmont Baptist Church pastor Robert Pearce called on the province to close a Saskatoon shelter after claiming someone tried to break into the church on Wednesday night. View image in full screen
Fairmont Baptist Church pastor Robert Pearce called on the province to close a Saskatoon shelter after claiming someone tried to break into the church on Wednesday night. Slavo Kutas / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon Tribal Council addressed a letter on Thursday that was sent to the provincial government, calling for the closure of the Emergency Wellness Centre after claims of attempted attacks and break ins at a nearby church.

Fairmont Baptist Church pastor and 21-year Fairhaven resident Robert Pearce took to Twitter on Thursday, posting a letter he wrote to the provincial government, claiming someone “attempted to jump” him and force themselves into the church on Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

He said that since the implementation of Saskatoon’s largest homeless shelter approximately 200 metres away in 2022, violence and crime in the area have skyrocketed.

The Emergency Wellness Centre in the Fairhaven neighbourhood houses 106 homeless individuals and has been criticized by the surrounding community since its opening day in November 2022.

Pearce said in his letter that the shelter should be closed by the end of April and that a better alternative needs to be in place before next winter.

More on Canada

He said his church has spent over $4,000 repairing damage from vandalism and violence, the property value has dropped by $30,000 and people are afraid to walk safely in the community.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“To make these false accusations is racism,” said Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand. “(Pearce) is a pastor and First Nations people today are where they are at because of the colonial system that relied on facilities run by churches such as residential schools.”

Pearce’s letter said providing a remote park space in the summer to allow people to pitch their tents away from residential communities would meet a need that the wellness centre isn’t.

“A tent city is not acceptable,” Arcand said. “This is 2024 and suggesting anything other than a proper roof over someone’s head or looking to supply decent quality housing is not right,” Arcand said.

Story continues below advertisement

Pearce suggested in his letter that the facility be turned into a space for homeless families.

“We know they are not a problem in residential communities,” Pearce said. “The park is right beside there. There are two schools very close by in the community and it works.”

He said more dialogue needs to happen to combat homelessness in the city in a healthy way for everyone.

“The homeless deserve far better than what they are getting and we deserve to have our community restored to what it was,” Pearce said.

In his letter, he suggested a long-term care facility for homeless individuals where they would be required to register for assistance with Social Services and then assigned a bed space. He also recommended the facility be at least two kilometres away from any residential area.

Trending Now

“We need to find safe, secure, responsible locations for them that work for everybody.”

Arcand said one of the only facts Pearce is correct in stating is that the wellness centre is understaffed.

“It’s because of a lack of funding from the province,” Arcand said.

The province provides the wellness centre with $4.2 million per year for operations, which is the largest funding agreement between the province and the council, according to Arcand.

Story continues below advertisement

He also acknowledged that individuals with complex needs have used the facility, a point Pearce brought up in his letter.

“Since Oct. 1, we have eliminated those individuals,” Arcand said.

Arcand said since closing the doors to individuals with complex needs, occurrences and violence reports have decreased.

He is going to continue to advocate strongly for Saskatoon’s homeless population.

Since its opening, the wellness centre has housed over 60 families through private landlords, low-income housing, and Saweyihtotan supportive housing.

The Emergency Wellness Centre’s lease is expected to expire on March 31, but the Saskatoon Tribal Council said it is currently negotiating a renewal with the province.

Click to play video: 'STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand discusses winter warmup strategy'
STC Tribal Chief Mark Arcand discusses winter warmup strategy
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices