Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

‘Shocking’ video appears to show horse carcass used as bait outside Merritt, B.C.

By Paul Johnson Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 9:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Video appearing to show dead horse used as bait raises questions in B.C'
Video appearing to show dead horse used as bait raises questions in B.C
Ethical questions are surrounding a trapline in the Merritt area, after a hiker came across a dead horse used for bait. As Paul Johnson reports, it's not illegal, but animal advocates are disturbed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

WARNING: This story contains graphic details that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised.

Footage from a trail camera on Crown land outside Merritt, B.C., is raising eyebrows among some animal rights advocates, appearing to show a trapper using a dead horse as bait for large predators.

The video dated in December shared with Global News shows a horse in the woods with its entrails exposed. Produced and captioned by the Toronto-based Animal Justice, it also contains footage of a man with a gun walking around the horse.

The captions state that traps were set near the horse’s decomposing body. At different times, stitched together by the animal law charity, the man appears to set traps near the horse’s entrails, and to have shot a coyote and dragged it away in a sled.

Click to play video: 'Controversial wolf kill program photos released by B.C. government'
Controversial wolf kill program photos released by B.C. government

“We find it shocking that an entire horse carcass was being used as bait for a trap. I have never seen this before and I’m not aware of this being a practice,” lawyer Camille Labchuk, Animal Justice director, said in an interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are environmental rules about the management of carcasses of animals who died in farm or private situations and how they must be properly disposed of to ensure there’s no contamination, to prevent other predators or dangerous animals from being attracted by those animals and coming into populated areas. To us it certainly raises major concerns under environmental law that this horse carcass is simply rotting away on Crown land.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Labchuk said she also had questions about how the animal died and was transported to the site.

Click to play video: 'Province says no plans to release photos of controversial wolf cull'
Province says no plans to release photos of controversial wolf cull
Trending Now

Animal Justice filed complaints with both the BC SPCA and the BC Conservation Officer Service (BC COS).

In an emailed statement, the BC SPCA confirmed it had received the complaint. One of its officers met with Merritt RCMP, which had the trail cameras, and a Mountie provided the contact information for the conservation officer overseeing the file.

Story continues below advertisement

“The CO stated the Person of Interest had been dealing with wolves in the area attacking livestock,” wrote Eileen Drever, senior officer of protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

“The horse was shot with a single gunshot to the head, there was no suffering. Apparently, horses are permitted to be used as bait, as they do not carry the same disease as cattle/pigs.”

Click to play video: 'Alberta man claims to have found B.C. wolf choking to death on tracking collar'
Alberta man claims to have found B.C. wolf choking to death on tracking collar

The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which gives the organization its inspection and enforcement powers, only applies to wildlife in capacity.

The BC COS and BC Trappers Association did not return a request for comment by deadline.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices