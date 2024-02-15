Air Canada must pay B.C. man hundreds for chatbot error

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada will be reimbursing a B.C. man over misinformation given to him by the airline’s chatbot.

In 2022, Jake Moffatt was researching flights following the death of his grandmother and used a chatbot on Air Canada’s website that suggested Moffatt could apply for bereavement fares retroactively.

However, Moffatt later learned that Air Canada does not permit retroactive applications.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Moffatt said in the Civil Resolution Tribunal that Air Canada must provide them with a partial refund as they relied upon the chatbot’s advice.

Air Canada claimed it could not be held liable for the info provided.

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal disagreed and is making the company pay damages of just over $650.

“Air Canada argues that it provided Mr. Moffatt with a $200 coupon as a gesture of goodwill,” the ruling reads. “I infer Air Canada argues it is therefore entitled to a $200 set-off against any amount it may owe Mr. Moffatt. However, Mr. Moffatt says they did not accept the offered coupon, and Air Canada has provided no evidence to show otherwise. So, I find Air Canada is not entitled to any set-off.”