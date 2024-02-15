Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada must pay B.C. man hundreds for chatbot error

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Air Canada to reimburse B.C. man over misinformation from airline chatbot'
Air Canada to reimburse B.C. man over misinformation from airline chatbot
Air Canada will be reimbursing a B.C. man over misinformation given to him by the airline's chatbot.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Air Canada will be reimbursing a B.C. man over misinformation given to him by the airline’s chatbot.

In 2022, Jake Moffatt was researching flights following the death of his grandmother and used a chatbot on Air Canada’s website that suggested Moffatt could apply for bereavement fares retroactively.

However, Moffatt later learned that Air Canada does not permit retroactive applications.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Moffatt said in the Civil Resolution Tribunal that Air Canada must provide them with a partial refund as they relied upon the chatbot’s advice.

Air Canada claimed it could not be held liable for the info provided.

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal disagreed and is making the company pay damages of just over $650.

Trending Now

“Air Canada argues that it provided Mr. Moffatt with a $200 coupon as a gesture of goodwill,” the ruling reads. “I infer Air Canada argues it is therefore entitled to a $200 set-off against any amount it may owe Mr. Moffatt. However, Mr. Moffatt says they did not accept the offered coupon, and Air Canada has provided no evidence to show otherwise. So, I find Air Canada is not entitled to any set-off.”

Advertisement
More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices