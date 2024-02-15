‘Catastrophic crop losses’ predicted for B.C.’s wine industry

Send this page to someone via email

A new report says B.C.’s wine industry will have a catastrophic drop in production this year, with orchards possibly experiencing up to 99 per cent crop loss.

The report says wine grape production this year is estimated at one to three per cent of typical yields, with most of that coming from the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island.

In B.C.’s Southern Interior — which includes the wine-rich Okanagan Valley, home to 86 per cent of the province’s vineyard acreage — a polar vortex in mid-January saw temperatures suddenly plunge from just above zero to well below -20 C, with the mercury dipping to -30 C in some areas.

The report lists -20 C as being the risk threshold but noted that parts of the Okanagan experienced more than 50 hours of temperatures below -20 C between Jan. 11-15.

As a result, the fruit industry across the Southern Interior had widespread crop damage, with orchardists telling Global News that trees and plants had no time to develop their necessary winter hardiness.

“This initial finding represents an enormous challenge for the B.C. wine industry in 2024 and beyond,” reads the report. “Facing an almost complete write-off of the 2024 vintage, B.C. wineries will struggle to keep 100 per cent B.C. wine stocked on retail shelves, to supply hospitality channels and to fulfil wine club subscriptions.”

The report says farmers assessed their trees and plants for damage after the cold snap dissipated, and “the results confirmed the industry’s worst fears, with the vast majority of samples showing no signs of life in their primary or secondary buds.”

“Due to the extent of damage, appropriate pruning practices will be ineffective at mitigating against severe crop losses. Longer term impacts on grapevine health — including the need to replant — are also anticipated but cannot be precisely estimated until later in the year.”

The financial sting is expected to trigger revenue losses of up to $346 million for vineyards and wineries, and another $99 million revenue loss for suppliers, logistic providers and distributors.

This is the second straight year the wine industry has been hurt by cold weather. In late 2022 and early 2023, a cold snap resulted in a 58 per cent production loss last year.

“Longer-term impacts on grapevine health, including the need to replant, are also anticipated but cannot be precisely estimated until later in the year,” reads the report. “These impacts not only amplify the revenue losses, but also require significant capital outlay from vineyards and wineries to rebuild their agricultural foundation.”

Issued this week by Wine Growers British Columbia and a consulting firm, Cascadia Partners, is available online.