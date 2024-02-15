Mounties warn southern Manitobans of suspicious vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are asking southern Manitobans to stay safe and aware if they’re pulling over to help someone on the side of the road.

This comes after Mounties in Pembina Valley, Man., heard about a suspicious vehicle on Highway 3 between Thornill and Darlingford Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were told two men in a light blue BMW SUV with an Ontario licence plate “were stopped on the highway, flashing their vehicle lights and waving their arms” to try and get others to stop.

When someone stopped, the men would try to sell them jewelry or ask for gas money, saying they weren’t from the area, authorities said.

People who stopped felt intimidated by the duo, RCMP said, but no threats were made and no one was hurt.

Over the last week, police said there have been several similar reports made in the area and in other places throughout southern Manitoba.

Authorities ask those with information to call Pembina Valley RCMP at 204-745-6760 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.