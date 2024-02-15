Police make arrest on Sunchild First Nation in connection to on-going investigation into gangs

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) seized a firearm and arrested an alleged gang member on the Sunchild First Nation last week.

The ALERT Edmonton Integrated Gang Enforcement team made the arrest on Feb. 8 after investigating a shooting that had taken place the night before.

In a news release Thursday, ALERT said it had partnered with Rocky Mountain House RCMP to help address gang-related issues on the Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations.

Darwin Anderson faces six firearms-related offences.

Police said their investigation revealed that the 27-year-old is an alleged member of a street gang on the Sunchild First Nation and at the time of his arrest, he was wanted on eight criminal warrants for offences relating to firearms, robbery, assaults, and flight from police.

The firearm will be put through further ballistics testing to see if it can be linked to any shooting events. Firearms analysis will be completed by the Provincial Firearms Solutions Lab.

“Gang activity impacts every community in the province and ALERT employs overt and covert enforcement strategies to disrupt their criminal activities,” said Insp. Angela Kemp, ALERT Edmonton.

Police said Anderson will remains in custody.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).