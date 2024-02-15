Menu

Consumer

S&P/TSX composite up nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2024 11:46 am
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 200 points in late-morning trading, helped higher by strength in the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 183.88 points at 21,073.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 134.58 points at 38,558.85. The S&P 500 index was up 2.65 points at 5,003.27, while the Nasdaq composite was down 50.10 points at 15,809.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents US compared with 73.80 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude oil contract was up US$1.20 at US$77.56 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down two cents at US$1.59 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$8.10 at US$2,012.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.74 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

