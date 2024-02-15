Cobourg youths won’t face criminal charges for TikTok door kicking challenge

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Cobourg, Ont., say two youths have been connected to residential doors being kicked and damaged earlier this month. However, they won’t face criminal charges.

The Cobourg Police Service says the incidents are believed to be connected to a challenge circulating on social media platform TikTok in which individuals bang, kick or damage a home’s door, run away and document the incident online.

Investigators relied on residential doorbell cameras and the town’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to identify the suspects involved in Feb. 1 incidents on Curtis Crescent and Carlisle Street and Jan. 30-31 incidents along Westwood Crescent.

Police say in each incident there was property damage.

Instead of criminal charges, police say two 13-year-old youths will be subject to extrajudicial measures and sanctions under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“Under the YCJA, youth who commit offences should be dealt with outside the courts utilizing extrajudicial measures,” police say. “This diversionary program is an opportunity for youth to take responsibility for their actions and repair the harm they have caused the victim and community.”

Police say in any incident involving youth, they must consider extrajudicial measures which could include volunteer work, compensating victims or participating in specialized programs.

“These alternatives aim to promote learning and rehabilitation, reintegration into the community, and prevention of further offences by the youth,” police stated. “Failure to adhere to extrajudicial sanctions would reengage youth in the normal court process.”

Police chief Paul VandeGraaf says he expects all investigations to be victim-centred.

“I am proud of all our frontline staff who did great work identifying the responsible youths and ensuring they are accountable within the principles and conditions of the YCJA,” he said. “I am confident that the extrajudicial measures, managed by Rebound Child and Youth Services, will be successful.”

The police service encourages residents to register with the Community Camera Registry Program that can helps police quickly locate security cameras that may have captured footage related to an incident. To learn more and register your camera, visit online.