$100K in drugs seized at Bancroft home after call for domestic dispute: OPP

A Bancroft, Ont., man faces multiple charges after $100,000 worth of drugs was seized from a home in the town on Wednesday.
According to Bancroft OPP, officers around 12:30 p.m. responded to a report of a domestic dispute a home. Officers determined a domestic assault had occurred.
Further investigation led officers to locate and seize a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of $100,000 including:
- 674 grams of suspected cocaine
- 90 grams of suspected cannabis
- 57 pills of suspected oxycodone
- 37 tablets of suspected Xanax
- four tablets of suspected ecstasy
Officers also seized $27,000 in cash.
A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine, opioid) for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a Schedule III substance (methylenedioxyamphetamine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
OPP did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.
The man was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Belleville.
