Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

$100K in drugs seized at Bancroft home after call for domestic dispute: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 10:39 am
Multiple drugs and $27,000 in cash were seized at a home in Bancroft, Ont., on Feb. 14, 2024. View image in full screen
Multiple drugs and $27,000 in cash were seized at a home in Bancroft, Ont., on Feb. 14, 2024. Bancroft OPP
A Bancroft, Ont., man faces multiple charges after $100,000 worth of drugs was seized from a home in the town on Wednesday.

According to Bancroft OPP, officers around 12:30 p.m. responded to a report of a domestic dispute a home. Officers determined a domestic assault had occurred.

Further investigation led officers to locate and seize a quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of $100,000 including:

  • 674 grams of suspected cocaine
  • 90 grams of suspected cannabis
  • 57 pills of suspected oxycodone
  • 37 tablets of suspected Xanax
  • four tablets of suspected ecstasy

Officers also seized $27,000 in cash.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault, two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance (cocaine, opioid) for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of a Schedule III substance (methylenedioxyamphetamine) and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

OPP did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.

The man was held in custody for a scheduled court appearance in Belleville.

