Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Peterborough drug alert extended after 5 more overdoses: health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough Public Health reports weekend spike in drug poisonings'
Peterborough Public Health reports weekend spike in drug poisonings
RELATED: Peterborough health officials continue to urge caution on the heels of a spike in drug poisonings. Over the weekend, 14 people required EMS or were transported to the emergency department due to overdoses. Robert Lothian has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A drug poisoning alert issued Monday for the Peterborough, Ont., region has been extended following additional overdoses reported on Tuesday.

Peterborough Public Health says five overdoses were reported that resulted in EMS calls and emergency department visits on Tuesday.

The health unit says the suspected drug is white/beige and is being sold as “down.”

Testing confirms the presence of fentanyl and benzodiazepines (benzos), which is a sedative.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

It’s a different drug than what triggered the initial drug alert on Monday following 14 drug overdoses on the weekend that all required medical assistance. No deaths were reported.

The health unit says an orange and green substance with sedative effects was linked to the weekend incidents. The health unit notes that naloxone — which helps reverse the effects of an opioid overdose — is ineffective against sedatives.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are trying to determine if the substance is connected to the overdose surge that occurred in Belleville, Ont., last week.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There were six suspected fatal drug overdoses in January 2024 , according to the health unit’s opioids harm data portal.

There were 78 suspected fatal drug poisonings in 2023, 19 more than in 2022.

more to come…

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices