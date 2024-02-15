Blue Bombers head north as part of outreach program to Manitoba First Nations communities

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are taking their game to northern Manitoba.

The football club announced Thursday that its Northern Winter Tour, which will take place over the next two months, will feature visits by players and staff to 10 different communities in the province’s north.

The program, Bombers president Wade Miller said, is part of the team’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation and will include meetings with community leaders as well as local youth, who will get the opportunity to learn flag football skills directly from the pros.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It’s an expansion of the club’s program, launched in 2017, which brings kids from northern Manitoba to take in a CFL game live and in-person.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said it’s exciting to see the Bombers expand their footprint in Manitoba and connect directly with young people in remote communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“This presents a valuable opportunity for First Nations youth to participate in an event without the need to travel away from their respective Nations,” Merrick said in a release.

“I’m pleased to witness major organizations, such as the Blue Bombers, taking concrete steps toward reconciliation, ensuring that every child in this province has the chance for such an experience.”