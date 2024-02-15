Menu

Crime

Video shows armed break-in with residents inside Ontario home: York police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 9:16 am
1 min read
WARNING: Video contains content some viewers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. York Regional Police have released video surveillance from inside an East Gwillumbury, Ont., home that show armed suspects dressed in all black break into the home and going after the residents. Police said one of the victims was "pistol whipped" during the home invasion.
York Regional Police have released video showing a home invasion robbery in East Gwillimbury where armed suspects, dressed in all black, can be breaking into the home and going after the residents.

Police said the robbery happened just after midnight on Feb. 14 at a home in the Charlotte Abby Drive and Holland Landing Road.

A video camera from inside of the home shows two residents pacing, while their cat runs upstairs.

Two suspects dressed in all black are then seen running into the home with guns heading towards the victims. In another clip, one of the suspects can be seen walking up the stairs with what appears to be a gun pointed at the victim’s head.

Police said one of the suspects “pistol whipped one of the victims while demanding money.”

The man was treated by paramedics for minor injuries and no one else was injured, police said.

Investigators allege the suspects took various valuables belonging to the victims and then fled in a light-coloured vehicle.

The suspects are described by police as males, wearing masks and dark clothing and hoodies.

