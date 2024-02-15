Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Ontario commuters worried about rise in number of e-bikes on Go Trains

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 15, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Increase of e-bikes on Go Train sparks concerns'
Increase of e-bikes on Go Train sparks concerns
WATCH: More UberEats bike couriers are traveling from outside the city and using Go Trains to commute, sparking some concern over the bikes' safety. Ahmar Khan reports.
Since early 2023, more UberEats bike couriers have been travelling from outside the city into Toronto using Go Trains to commute, raising concerns over the bikes’ safety.

Janice Jim, a Go Train commuter, says the bikes present a risk in the event of an emergency evacuation.

“Worst case scenario, something happens in that carriage, there’s no way to safely evacuate,” Jim said.

This worry came to light after an e-bike caught fire on the TTC, injuring one subway rider.

Fire crews responded to the fire at Sheppard-Yonge station last month.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters the fire resulted from the failure of a lithium-ion battery pack that provided the power source to the e-bike.

But some UberEats couriers, like Ravinder Brar, say it is difficult to cycle from where they live into Toronto, where many of their orders come from.

In addition, Brar says it is necessary to invest in larger e-bikes to keep up with demand — which, in turn, take up more space on train cars.

“If you want to make that easy, if you want to deliver fast, you need to spend,” he said.

Metrolinx has responded to some of these concerns, saying in a post on social media they have “added scheduled trains on the Kitchener line to accommodate additional passenger and bike capacity.”

 

