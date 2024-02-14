Regina high schools placed in secure-the-building mode after toy gun scare

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Multiple schools in Regina were placed in secure-the-building protocols Wednesday after reports of someone in a vehicle with a firearm outside the school, according to Regina police.

Around noon, police were called to College Avenue and Wallace Street. Both Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School and Balfour Collegiate are located just down the street.

“Police conducted an area check and were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the suspects,” Regina police said in a release.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The alleged firearm, which police say remained in the vehicle, was revealed to be a toy gun.

View image in full screen Police were called to the area around 12 p.m. Wednesday. Derek Putz/ Global News

Speculation circulated social media about a bear-spray attack being involved, but police say no bear spray was involved.

Story continues below advertisement

The secure-the-building protocols have been lifted.

No charges have been laid.