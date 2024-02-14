Regina high schools placed in secure-the-building mode after toy gun scare

Multiple schools in Regina were placed in secure-the-building protocols Wednesday after reports of someone in a vehicle with a firearm outside the school, according to Regina police.
Around noon, police were called to College Avenue and Wallace Street. Both Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School and Balfour Collegiate are located just down the street.
“Police conducted an area check and were able to quickly locate the vehicle and the suspects,” Regina police said in a release.
The alleged firearm, which police say remained in the vehicle, was revealed to be a toy gun.
Speculation circulated social media about a bear-spray attack being involved, but police say no bear spray was involved.
The secure-the-building protocols have been lifted.
No charges have been laid.
