Quinte West drug probe leads to raids in Trenton, Scarborough: Belleville police

A lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in Quinte West has led to multiple arrests in Trenton and Scarborough, Belleville police say.

The investigation, dubbed Project Renewal, led police to pull over a vehicle in Quinte an later raid at a home in Trenton Tuesday.

Two people were arrested and police say their seizure included 16.6 grams of fentanyl was seized, along with a small amount of magic mushrooms, cocaine and crystal meth, as well as cash, a Taser, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Corey Honyust, 38, and Jennifer Sweet, 37, both from Trenton, are each facing a number of charges.

Police say another search warrant connected to the Project Renewal was executed at a home in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Two more people were arrested and police say nearly 265 grams of cocaine as well as $5,270 in cash was seized.

Billy Murinda, 35, and Danielle Daley-Douglas, 23, both of Scarborough, are facing charges.