Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Quinte West drug probe leads to raids in Trenton, Scarborough: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
Belleville Police are seeking assistance from the public in a January 6 2024 stabbing incident. View image in full screen
Belleville Police say a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in Quinte West led to raids at homes in Trenton and Scarborough and the seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, magic mushrooms, and crystal meth. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lengthy investigation into the sale and distribution of illicit drugs in Quinte West has led to multiple arrests in Trenton and Scarborough, Belleville police say.

The investigation, dubbed Project Renewal, led police to pull over a vehicle in Quinte an later raid at a home in Trenton Tuesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Two people were arrested and police say their seizure included 16.6 grams of fentanyl was seized, along with a small amount of magic mushrooms, cocaine and crystal meth, as well as cash, a Taser, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

Corey Honyust, 38, and Jennifer Sweet, 37, both from Trenton, are each facing a number of charges.

Trending Now

Police say another search warrant connected to the Project Renewal was executed at a home in Scarborough early Wednesday.

Two more people were arrested and police say nearly 265 grams of cocaine as well as $5,270 in cash was seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Billy Murinda, 35, and Danielle Daley-Douglas, 23, both of Scarborough, are facing charges.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices