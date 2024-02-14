‘Loneliness is hard’: Regina group offers speed friending opportunities

Send this page to someone via email

Valentine’s Day might be typically known as a day for love, but what if all you are looking for is friendship?

Studies show people’s close relationships dropped off during the pandemic, after people isolated. Unfortunately, close relationships became collateral damage.

Veronica Slade is owner of Queen City Connects, a networking group that runs speed dating events in Regina.

Slade said she has noticed the feeling of isolation hasn’t been limited to those looking for love. She hopes speed-friending events can fill the gap.

“Loneliness is hard on everyone’s mental health and being isolated like everybody was during COVID-19 is difficult,” Slade said.

“I also think that in general once we’re adults, it’s harder to make friends that you have things in common with outside of existing friendships and people you work with, and sometimes you don’t always want to hang out with the people you work with.”

For the last two years, Slade has helped host events where people can come and meet new friends, in a similar fashion to speed dating.

“The unique thing about speed friending is that everybody there gets a one on one with every other individual person,” she explained. “When there’s community or group events, you’re not necessarily getting a chance to talk to every person. And you don’t know for sure that they’re actually looking for friendship.”

At a speed friending event, you know that you both are looking for friends, and you’re going to get a chance to meet with every person and really feel out if you have things in common.”

For those looking for love, dating coach Robyn Michon argues you often need the support of friends before starting a relationship.

She said she noticed many of her clients struggle with their romantic relationships without the support of friends.

“Let’s say my partner isn’t that emotionally available and I’m used to always talking to my best friend,” Michon explained. “What would happen during the pandemic is that I no longer had that best friend at work, and all of the stress was put onto a partner and so people would be like ‘Oh suddenly this isn’t working anymore, because I can’t get all my needs met from one person.’”

To avoid that isolation, Michon suggests community involvement and taking steps out of your comfort zone to make friends.

“We have to get past the possibility of rejection in order to build relationships,” she said.

More Queen City Connect speed friending events are expected in the coming weeks.