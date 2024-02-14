RCMP makes multiple arrests after responding to firearm-related incident in Dauphin, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were arrested after a firearm-related incident at a residence in a Manitoba community.

Officers with the Dauphin RCMP responded to a report of a woman carrying a handgun outside a residence on 5th Avenue NE on Feb. 12, at approximately 3:10 p.m. She was seen getting into a dark van with other passengers and leaving the scene, police said.

The vehicle was later found at a gas station on Valour Road, with four people inside. They were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded handgun, multiple knives, a hatchet-type weapon, alcohol, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

A 39-year-old man and two women, aged 33 and 35, were arrested whilst facing multiple firearm and drug-related charges.

A 40-year-old man from Saskatchewan was also arrested on firearm and drug charges. Police said he attacked officers while in custody and threatened to commit further harm. He is facing charges related to assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

