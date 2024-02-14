Guelph woman arrested after being linked with two different stolen vehicles: police say

Guelph police say they arrested a woman in connection with two different stolen vehicle investigations.
Last November, police said a stolen Infinity SUV was involved in a car accident on Regent Street.
The people inside the vehicle fled before officers arrived but they were able to get descriptions from witnesses.
DNA samples were collected from inside the vehicle and analyzed. They matched an individual in the national database.
Then, a stolen Mazda 3 was found in the parking lot of Guelph General Hospital on Jan. 13. The car was allegedly stolen from Kitchener three days before.
Police said surveillance video shows a man driving the car with a woman inside.
Officers found and arrested the 29-year-old woman in the downtown on Tuesday.
She faces numerous charges and was held for a bail hearing on Wednesday.
