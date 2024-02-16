Menu

Canada

Family Day 2024: What’s open and closed in Kingston

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 16, 2024 12:46 pm
2 min read
Ontario will celebrate Family Day on Feb. 19. Being a regional holiday some federal services will still be open, like Canada Post. However, many provincial and municipal operations will be closed or have reduced hours. View image in full screen
Ontario will celebrate Family Day on Feb. 19. Being a regional holiday some federal services will still be open, like Canada Post. However, many provincial and municipal operations will be closed or have reduced hours. Global News
Here’s a look at what will be open and closed in Kingston on Family Day on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024.

Grocery stores and shopping

Loblaws (Both locations)

  • Closed

Metro (All locations)

  • Closed

Cataraqui Centre

  • Closed

Costco

  • Closed

Walmart

  • Closed

Beer, wine and alcohol sales

LCBOS

  • All LCBO locations will be closed
  • Where permitted by local municipalities, select LCBO Convenience Outlets might be open with regular hours of business.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Wine Rack

  • 1681 Bath Rd., 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • 277 Princess St. – 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Wal-Mart, 1130 Midland Ave., Closed
  • Loblaws, 1100 Princess St., Closed

Mail delivery

  • Canada Post will deliver and collect mail on Family Day Monday

City Services

Garbage and recycling 

  • No collection on Monday. Collection occurs the day after your regular pick-up day this week.

Kingston Area Recycling Centre

  •  Closed

Kingston Transit

  • Bus service will operate on a Sunday service schedule on Monday except for Route 18, which will operate on its regular weekday schedule.
  • The Queen’s University late-night Route 17 will be suspended from Friday, Feb. 16, to Sunday, Feb. 25 (the last run will be overnight Thursday, Feb. 15/Friday, Feb. 16 and will resume Monday, Feb. 26/Tuesday, Feb. 27). Route 20 will be suspended Monday, Feb. 19 to Friday, Feb. 23 (the last run will be Friday, Feb. 16 and will resume Monday, Feb. 26).
Kingston Access Bus services

  • Operates with limited service on Monday. Call 613-542-2512 for information.

Municipal office/Facilities schedules

  • Administrative offices, including housing and social services on Montreal Street: Closed Monday.
  • Utilities Kingston and Kingston Hydro: Closed Monday. In the event of a utility emergency, customers can call the Utilities Kingston 24-hour number at 613-546-1181 or the electricity or natural gas utility provider for their area.

Recreation facilities

  • INVISTA Centre: Fitness centre is open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Front desk is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Ice bookings will be available 8 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Artillery Park Aquatic Centre: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Rideau Heights Community Centre: Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Kingston East Community Centre:  Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m
  • Kingston Grand Theatre Box Office: Closed
  • PumpHouse Museum: Closed

Family Day activities

  • Looking for fun ways to celebrate Family Day? Find a full listing of the City’s Family Day activities at the city’s website
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

