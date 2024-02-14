Menu

Another winter storm hits Nova Scotia with powerful punch

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 8:10 am
1 min read
Nova Scotians are once again digging out after an intense, low-pressure system dumped snow across the province.

The snowstorm wasn’t as serious the storm from earlier this month, which left some parts of the province buried in up to 150 centimetres of snow — but the numbers are still impressive.

According to Environment Canada’s weather summary, 37 centimetres of snow was measured in the Shelburne area as of 4 a.m. Wednesday.

There were 31 centimetres in Western Head, 29 at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, 23 in Baccaro Point, 14 in Upper Stewiacke and 12 at Kejimkujik National Park.

Environment Canada noted that while the snow has ended over western areas of the province, it’s expected to end over eastern areas of the province later Monday.

“However, periods of snow or snow squalls are expected to continue over onshore areas of western Cape Breton today and tonight and Thursday,” it said.

It said the system, which tracked south of Nova Scotia Tuesday night, will track south of Newfoundland Wednesday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

