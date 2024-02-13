Menu

Crime

B.C. high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 10:37 pm
RCMP say a teacher from a southeastern B.C. high school has been charged with sexual exploitation and child luring. View image in full screen
RCMP say a teacher from a southeastern B.C. high school has been charged with sexual exploitation and child luring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A high school teacher in British Columbia’s southeast is facing several charges for alleged inappropriate online communication with a student.

In a media release Tuesday, the Columbia Valley RCMP named the accused as Jason Walker, a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School in Invermere.

Walker has been charged with sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a child and luring a child.

“The offences took place over the Internet, specifically social media. As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences,” Cpl. James Grandy said in the release.

“Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP.”

Walker was released on multiple conditions and is scheduled to return to court on March 4.

