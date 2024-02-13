Menu

Canada

Okanagan chambers of commerce call for ban on out-of-province boats

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 9:08 pm
2 min read
File photo of inspectors checking out a boat from Ontario for invasive mussels. View image in full screen
File photo of inspectors checking out a boat from Ontario for invasive mussels. B.C. Conservation Officer Service
The chamber of commerce in Kelowna, B.C., is leading a regional push to have out-of-province boats temporarily banned from entering the province.

In a statement posted on Tuesday, the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says it’s asking for spending levels on invasive mussel detection to rise significantly, including around-the-clock monitoring of pleasure boats brought into the province.

“Invasive mussels have been detected in Idaho, raising the alarm over the threat posed to B.C. waters and tourism,” reads the statement.

“The moratorium would last at least until results of water treatment in Idaho are assessed.”

Okanagan lakes free of invasive mussels: Report

Chamber chairperson Dan Price says invasive mussels have “already ruined many freshwater lakes and rivers in Canada, and is currently irreversible. We have a good chance to stop it before it becomes established in our beautiful province.”

In the South Okanagan, Penticton and Wine Country Chamber president Nicole Clark agreed with her Central Okanagan counterpart.

“Tourists and locals love our beaches and our lakes,” said Clark. “We can’t stand by and lose these irreplaceable resources.”

Joining the resolution was the Okanagan Basin Water Board, which has long advocated for stronger border controls.

Manitoba Hydro discusses nature, impacts of rapidly multiplying zebra mussels

“We are thankful for the support of Thompson Okanagan chambers, and the many other voices that have joined us, in our call to the federal and B.C. governments to commit to funding and legislation that will properly protect B.C. from invasive mussels,” said chair Blair Ireland.

“We’ve been calling for stronger support for more than a decade, recognizing the gaps in current prevention efforts. But now, with the threat closer than ever of an infestation reaching our shores, this issue has become critical.”

The chamber’s letter, which is addressed to Canada’s Minister of Transport and B.C.’s Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, is available online.

