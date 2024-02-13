Menu

Crime

Coquitlam RCMP to provide update on Sunday shooting that injured 2

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 13, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
Coquitlam RCMP respond to reports of shots fired at a Cactus Club restaurant on the Barnet Highway in Coquitlam, B.C. on Sun. Feb. 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP respond to reports of shots fired at a Cactus Club restaurant on the Barnet Highway in Coquitlam, B.C. on just before midnight on Sun. Feb. 11, 2024. Ryan Stelting/Global News
RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are slated to provide an update on the investigation into a Sunday shooting that left two people injured.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website at 1:30 p.m.

Click to play video: '2 people sent to hospital after Coquitlam shooting'
2 people sent to hospital after Coquitlam shooting

Gunfire broke out in the parking lot outside a Cactus Club at Coquitlam Centre near Barnet Highway and Pinetree Way, just before midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

A man and woman were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds rushed to the hospital.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Police have yet to release details about a possible motive or whether the shooting was related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.

Click to play video: 'Shooting outside of Coquitlam restaurant sends 2 people to hospital'
Shooting outside of Coquitlam restaurant sends 2 people to hospital

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

