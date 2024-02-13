Coquitlam RCMP to provide update on Sunday shooting that injured 2

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are slated to provide an update on the investigation into a Sunday shooting that left two people injured.
2 people sent to hospital after Coquitlam shooting
Gunfire broke out in the parking lot outside a Cactus Club at Coquitlam Centre near Barnet Highway and Pinetree Way, just before midnight.
A man and woman were found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds rushed to the hospital.
Police have yet to release details about a possible motive or whether the shooting was related to the ongoing B.C. gang conflict.
